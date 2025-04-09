Princess Anne's son Peter honours mom with delightful move

Princess Anne's so Peter Phillips was appointed to a new role which is close to his mother's heart.

As per Hello! Magazine, a member of the royal family began a job at Maritime Passport Ltd as the company's director.

Royal expert Richard Eden shared that the company was founded last year to work "in digitising shipping certifications – bringing the traditional shipping system into the digital era."

For the unsuspecting, Peter's new title must have brought happiness to the Princess Royal, as she loves "sailing and the maritime world" after her passion for "equestrian sports and horses."

Notably, King Charles' sister serves as patron of the National Museum of The Royal Navy, the Merchant Navy Welfare Board, and Maritime UK.

It is important to note that Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter, do not have royal titles as their parents declined the offer given by the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Princess Royal told Vanity Fair in 2020, "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do."