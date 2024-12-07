Britney Spears moved to Mexico? Source reveals truth

Britney Spears Mexico relocation claims denied

Britney Spears is not in Mexico.

The star recently sparked buzz after telling fans she relocated to Mexico to avoid “cruel” paparazzi harassment.

However, a source has clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that the pop icon has not moved.

In a video shared earlier this week, Spears expressed her frustration with how photographers have portrayed her over the years.

“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing like a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” she shared.

“They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

The video doubled as a heartfelt birthday message from Spears, who turned 43 on Monday. In a lighthearted moment, she joked in another clip, “I’m actually turning 5. I have to go to Kindergarten tomorrow.”

Spears’ birthday also coincided with the finalization of her divorce from Sam Asghari, according to TMZ.