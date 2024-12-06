Ex-PTI official seeks Nawaz Sharif’s forgiveness for past slanders

ISLAMABAD: Javed Badar, former Media Coordinator for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued a public apology to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif for propagating "false narratives and slanderous accusations" during his tenure with PTI.
In an open letter, Badar conveyed remorse for his actions and requested forgiveness from Nawaz Sharif, his family, and party.
He explained that his apology stemmed from personal reflection and a fear of divine accountability. "This letter is written purely out of fear of the hereafter and the voice of my conscience, without any pressure or temptation," he stated.
Badar admitted to fabricating and disseminating false propaganda against Nawaz and his family, damaging their reputation, and pursuing power through dishonest means.
He condemned the false cases filed against Nawaz that led to his imprisonment, saying: "Allah's justice has restored Nawaz Sharif's honour and position."
He cited incidents such as Usman Buzdar’s appointment as chief minister of Punjab and allegations of corruption under the influence of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, as reasons for leaving the party.
"I left PTI when corruption was openly allowed under Bushra Bibi's watch," he wrote.
Badar accused the PTI government of depleting the national treasury, straining international relations, and inciting rebellion against the military.
He also praised Nawaz Sharif’s leadership and his team’s efforts to stabilise the country and improve diplomatic ties.
"Your leadership, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has brought stability to Pakistan," he stated.
Apologising to the nation and the parents of young PTI supporters, Badar admitted that PTI had misled the youth and created division.
"We in PTI have poisoned Pakistani politics and confused young minds, a mistake for which we will pay the price for generations," he confessed.
Confirming the authenticity of his apology, Javed Badar told Geo News: "I am the one who wrote this open letter to Nawaz Sharif."
He concluded by pledging to take full responsibility for his past mistakes and expressed hope to meet Nawaz personally to apologise.
"If I ever meet Nawaz Sharif, I will admit my mistakes to him directly," he said.
