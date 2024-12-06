Queen Camilla's son sparks anger with controversial remarks

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles fueled anger with his controversial comments on stage, sparking backlash while hosting an event.

King Charles wife Camilla might be taking notice of her son's comments as Tom said 'f*** off to virtue signalers' during foul-mouthed rant on stage while hosting the Santa Rita Cigar Smoker of The Year Dinner and Awards.

The 49-year-old listed various things that bring him joy, such as cigars and wine, before laying into those which he dislikes.

"We are here at Boisdale celebrating not just the joys of cigars and wine, but the basic fundamental pleasure - of being together and making merry in the most civilised and open-minded surroundings," said Parker Bowles.

He went on expressing: "That's surely something to be happy about.

"As for the 'me, me, me' moaners, the whiners, the bleaters, and the empty virtue-signallers and the eternally bloody offended - f*** off!"

The comments left many royal fans hurt. Few of them, who love Queen Camilla's teaching about grace and literature, also appeared to be unimpressed as they seemingly dislike the comments.

It is to mention here that British outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan was named Cigar Smoker of the Year 2024.

Tom Parker, in his book "Cooking and the Crown" released on September 24 earlier this year, showered praise on King Charles, describing him as "the kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man."