Queen Camilla’s a bit tired, but still attending Women’s Aid today

Queen Camilla bravely attended a reception marking the 50th anniversary of Women’s Aid today, despite still feeling “a bit tired” after her recent pneumonia diagnosis.

At 77, Her Majesty shared with guests that she had been diagnosed with a chest infection that developed into pneumonia, which has led to post-viral fatigue.

Her doctors have advised her to slow down and take more time for recovery.

Earlier this week, the Queen made adjustments to her schedule, opting to skip the outdoor events of the Qatari state visit to avoid standing in the cold for too long.

However, she still joined the King and visiting dignitaries for lunch at Buckingham Palace, an exhibit, and the evening's state banquet.

On Wednesday, she carried out two engagements, and today, she continued her duties by meeting survivors of domestic abuse and supporters of Women’s Aid at a star-studded reception at the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, just a short walk from Clarence House.

One notable attendee, Alice Liveing—a survivor of partner abuse at the age of 16 and now an ambassador for Women’s Aid—shared her conversation with the Queen.

"I asked how she was feeling. She said she was feeling pretty tired but was trying to juggle some bits,” Liveing recalled.

Before cutting a celebratory cake, the Queen made impromptu remarks, acknowledging the strides made by the charity: "If you think about what’s happening now compared to what was happening 50 years ago, you must all be incredibly proud of yourselves."

She continued, "So many people hadn’t realized what domestic abuse was, especially then. It’s terrible that after 50 years, it still hasn’t been eradicated, but we are making progress."

Queen Camilla expressed her unwavering commitment to ending domestic abuse during her speech at the Women’s Aid reception, declaring, "I have no intention, now that I’ve started, to stop, and I am determined to put an end to this."

She called for unity in the fight against domestic abuse, stating, "We have all got to pull together.

You are all doing a wonderful job, and we will put an end to it, probably not in my lifetime, but in some of yours."

Her words highlighted the urgency and long-term dedication needed to tackle this pervasive issue, and her personal resolve to continue her advocacy for as long as possible.

She also shared her personal approach to charity work with one guest, revealing, "I can’t support a charity just for the sake of it, I have to feel it."