Nicole Kidman gushes over daughter Sunday Rose’s runway debut

Nicole Johnson on daughter Sunday Rose's runway debut for Miu Miu

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose made her runway debut for Miu Miu, and the star-mother is nothing but proud.

The actress shared her thoughts on her daughter’s impressive entrance into the fashion world. She opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Dec. 4 about her 16-year-old’s runway debut during Paris Fashion Week.

“That’s all driven by her. Me going, ‘Oh no, I don’t think so,’ ” Kidman, 57, said of Sunday’s appearance in the Miu Miu spring/summer 2025 fashion show on Oct. 1.

Sunday captivated audiences in a sleeveless white dress layered over a swimsuit, paired with black knee-high socks and pumps.

According to Kidman, Miu Miu founder and creative director Miuccia Prada “just loved” Sunday and invited her to take part in the show, which also featured appearances by Willem Dafoe, Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, and Hilary Swank.

“Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match,” Kidman noted.

The actress also shared her long standing connection with Prada, saying, “I’ve been in this industry for a while,” referencing her first interactions with the designer at age 23.

Sunday, the eldest daughter of Kidman and husband Keith Urban, previously spoke about the milestone to Vogue in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video shared on Oct. 3.

“I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was really exciting,” she said. “And now the day’s finally here.”