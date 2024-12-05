Pete Davidson reveals what Saturday Night Live ‘pays’ cast

Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live' salary

Pete Davidson got candid on his earning and spending as a Saturday Night Live cast member.

As Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th season, several past and current cast members have opened up about their experiences on the legendary comedy series, including how they spent their first paychecks.

In a video shared on New York Magazine’s Instagram on Dec. 4, Davidson, who spent eight seasons on SNL before leaving in 2022, humorously reflected on the modest earnings.

“Do you guys know what they pay us?” Pete, 31, joked to the camera. “It’s like three grand an episode, so I think I got dinner.”

Jason Sudeikis, a nine-season cast member who also spent two years as a writer, backed Pete’s claim about the limited budget.

“I mean, you don’t really make enough money to make big purchases,” he revealed. “So, I think New York rent was probably the biggest purchase I made after writing on *SNL* the first year.”

Other cast members reminisced about more considerate spendings.

Seth Meyers, James Austin Johnson, and Cheri Oteri mentioned furniture as their go-to purchases. Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bowen Yang confessed to treating themselves to designer shoes.

“Going to Saks across the street, buying a pair of Gucci shoes,” Bowen shared. “The kind that everyone got, and the kind that I wouldn’t feel super cool wearing out now.”