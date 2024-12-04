Charles Spencer's personal life takes another dramatic turn amid divorce fallout

Charles Spencer finds himself in a challenging situation as his personal life takes another dramatic turn.



Reports suggest that his girlfriend, Cat Jarman, has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Countess Karen Spencer, alleging misuse of private information.

The Earl, best known as the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, announced his divorce from Karen in June, marking the end of their 12-year marriage. This latest development adds to the complexities surrounding their separation.

He told the Mail on Sunday at the time: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Charles Spencer is currently in a relationship with Dr. Cat Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist and co-host of the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

The Earl married Canadian philanthropist Karen Spencer in June 2011, after the pair met on a blind date in Los Angeles the year before. Their wedding took place at Althorp, the Spencer family's historic estate and Princess Diana’s final resting place.

After Charles publicly confirmed the end of their 12-year marriage in June, Karen shared a reflective message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the support she received. She noted that she was still coming to terms with the separation and promised to reconnect with her followers soon.

"Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me," she wrote. "I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

Charles and Karen have one daughter together, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, born in 2012, who has been raised at Althorp. Karen also has two daughters, Emma and Kate, from her previous marriage to Mark Gordon, which lasted from 1997 to 2003.



