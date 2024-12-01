Meghan Trainor’s 'cosmetic' surgery goes wrong

'Made You Look' singer faces difficulty in 'smiling' after 'Botox'

Meghan Trainor has recently shared regrets after getting done with cosmetic surgeries.

In a recent interview, Trainor admitted that she has had so too much ‘Botox’ which led her to the point where the singer finds difficulty in ‘smiling’.

“My face hurts to smile, to even try”, she confessed while chatting in one of the episodes of Workin’ On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor. She continued while laughing, “I got too much Botox and I need help.”

The Me Too singer opened: “I messed up. I've had Botox, like, a handful of times… just my forehead.”

“Someone convinced me with my little lips that if you did a lip flip, you put filler right above your upper lip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip.”

This was the first time in 30 years that the mother of two had cosmetics surgery that went all wrong. She regrets getting it done on someone else's recommendation.

“And I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living — it was not true.”

“I cannot smile anymore.” She then looked at the camera giving a demo of her smile and said, “Look, this is as big as I can smile.”

Meghan Trainor is an American singer-songwriter, who rose to fame after the release of debut album, All About That Bass.