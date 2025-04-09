Palace celebrates King Charles, Camilla '20 happy years' in new video

Buckingham Palace released a heartfelt video to mark King Charles and Queen Camilla's 20th wedding anniversary.

The King's office shared a video featuring delightful photos of the royal couple from their '20 happy years' of togetherness.

For the unversed, Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall.

The royals are celebrating their special milestone during their four-day state visit to Italy.

As the video was released on the official Instagram page of the royal family, royal fans started filling the comments section with love and greetings for the King and Queen.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations to a couple who went through thick and thin without losing their great love for each other. Happy anniversary."

"Lovely to see them so happy together," another well-wisher penned.