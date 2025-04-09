Princess Eugenie delivers bad news to Prince Harry, Meghan about titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly received some upsetting news about the future of their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped off of their ‘HRH’ titles after they stepped down from their senior royal positions but continued to use the Sussex name.

Moreover, Meghan has used the Sussex title as a big part of her identity to promote her business pursuits, which includes her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

However, Eugenie, who is the only remaining member of the royal family to keep in touch with the Sussexes, delivered some bad news to the couple that has left them panicking about their future prospects.

Prince William appears to be hatching a new plan as he urging cancer-stricken father King Charles to take action against the Sussexes, per sources cited by Closer Magazine.

The insider shared that the Royal family are “seriously considering stripping Harry and Meghan of their royal titles for good”. They noted that royals are “more keen than ever to finally put an end to the drama that the Sussexes have brought to their door”.

While Harry and Meghan are embroiled in years-long feud with the royals, the Duke of Sussex is hoping to make amends and carve his way back into the royal fold. Many experts believe that Harry is making the efforts as he seems to be losing his popularity in the US.

Moreover, after hearing the news from Eugenie, Meghan is worried that once she loses her Sussex title, things on her end could potentially fall apart.

“Harry and Meghan have been concerned about their declining status in America, hearing that Prince William is demanding they’re officially stripped of their Royal titles through Eugenie has sent them spiralling and they’re now in official panic mode,” the source told the outlet.

The news comes at the heels of Prince Harry's security case in UK about his police protection. While there is no confirmation on William's stern action, it remains to be seen how King Charles would handle the matter once he returns from his State Visit to Italy.