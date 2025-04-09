King Charles, Prince William restrict Harry from key life event

King Charles and Prince William delivered a stern message to Prince Harry as key date approached.

The Duke of Sussex received a warning from the senior members of the royal family to avoid attending an upcoming sombre event.

According to Radar, the monarch and his eldest son restricted the former working royal from appearing at the funeral of the family's beloved bodyguard Graham Craker, who was with the Duke when his mother Princess Diana passed away.

The source shared, "It has been communicated to Prince Harry that his presence at the send-off for Graham Craker may detract from the solemnity of the occasion."

"As such, it is suggested that he remain in the United States to allow the family and friends of the deceased to commemorate his life without distraction," an insider stated.

The report claimed that the tough decision to bar Harry from attending the major event "reflects a desire to honour Mr Craker appropriately and uphold the dignity of the Royal Family's public engagements."

For the unversed, Prince William and Prince Harry's bodyguard Graham Craker recently died at the of 77. It has been said that the royal siblings must have been hurt by the loss of the much-loved figure.