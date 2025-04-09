Jennifer Lopez living a life of gratitude after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has recently opened up about living a life of gratitude after Ben Affleck divorce and shocking cancellation of her tour in May 2024.

On April 8, the Marry Me star took to Instagram and posted a photo of her amazing figure wearing a black bodysuit in her own element.

In the caption, JLo wrote, “Gratitude check-in,” as she listed out three points to ponder.

"1. My body — working hard but still better than ever 2. The people who keep my heart full 3. The little moments that become the best memories,” added the Maid in Manhattan actress.

Later, JLo asked her fans, “What are you grateful for today?”

“To all my international JLovers, I'll be doing a few select show dates over the summer," she told her fans via social media as she made an announcement of her comeback on stage.

Jennifer mentioned, “I can't wait to get back out there to see all of you. It's been too long. It's gonna be an amazing summer #JLoLiveIn2025.”

After finalising her divorce, Jennifer “is content and single as she moves on from her divorce from Ben Affleck,” revealed a source while speaking to PEOPLE.

“She's happy as it is,” remarked an insider.

Earlier, speaking to Interview magazine in October 2024, JLo , who split three months later from Ben, mentioned, “I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I do when it's just me flying on my own...what if I'm just free?”

“I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point," she continued. "There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part,” added the actress.