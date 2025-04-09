Ariana Grande leaves 'Wicked' character behind with new look

Ariana Grande has temporarily traded in her signature Glinda blonde locks for a richer, darker hue.

The pop star shared behind-the-scenes photos from her latest project, Brighter Days Ahead, showcasing her new auburn hair color.

The transformation is a departure from Grande's iconic blonde look, which has been a staple since filming Wicked.

Her new hair color, pulled back into a sleek ponytail, adds a touch of warmth and depth to her overall aesthetic.

This isn't Grande's first foray into darker hair colors. Earlier this year, she debuted a similar shade at the 2025 Golden Globes, where her hair colorist, Rachel Bodt, opted for a warm, light auburn-brown base with chunky highlights.

"We went for a warm, light auburn-brown base with chunky contoured highlights to create contrast," Bodt explained to InStyle.

"I kept both the highlights and base colors warm so they played well with each other. Since it was a bolder look, I wanted it to feel like it went together."

Grande's hair journey has been well-documented. She previously sported a bold, cherry-red color, but eventually transitioned to darker shades to give her hair a break from damage.

"It’s kind of like the red was Cat [Valentine], and that was very much a character, and it was very much a portion of my life that I love and I am so grateful for," she reflected in a 2020 appearance on the Zack Sang Show.

"And I look at it and I love it and I see red hair...and I think fondly of that, but again, it’s not me.”