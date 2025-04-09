Queen Camilla makes blunder during key ceremony in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla commenced their four-day Italy State Visit with pomp and pageantry on Tuesday.

The monarchs received a warm welcome as they were greeted by the country’s President, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter, Laura, during their visit to the Quirinale Palace.

While the ceremony kicked off with an impressive flying past, there was seemingly a major mistake concerning Camilla. The royal events, which are pre-choreographed and thoroughly briefed to the key figures involved, had a mistake in protocol.

Camilla appeared confused about her royal protocol as she was joined by the guests in the palace’s courtyard. She was seen pointing towards an empty spot on the rectangular rug where they were standing, before appearing to ask a nearby individual whether she should move across into the space.

She then moved to the empty spot next to her husband. According to Hello! the Queen was told to stand in two different places.

The King and Queen viewed a flypast by the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, and the RAF’s Red Arrows, before laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier war memorial at the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia.