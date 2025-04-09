Robert Pattinson joins 'Dune' franchise in major role

The highly anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel, Dune: Messiah, is heating up, with Robert Pattinson reportedly in talks for a key role.

Sources close to the project suggest that Pattinson may be playing the chief villain, potentially Scytale, a complex and intriguing character from Herbert's book.

Pattinson's involvement would mark a significant addition to the Dune franchise, which has already attracted an impressive cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

The film's director, Denis Villeneuve, has a reputation for drawing top talent to his projects, and it's no surprise that Pattinson would be interested in working with him.

The Dune franchise has proven to be a massive success, with the first film earning $410 million globally in 2021 and the sequel, Dune 2, bringing in $714.6 million globally in 2024.

With Villeneuve at the helm, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment, which is expected to film this summer and hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Dune: Messiah picks up 12 years after the events of the original novel, with Paul Atreides ruling as Emperor and navigating complex relationships with his wife, Princess Irulan, and his concubine, Chani.

The novel explores themes of power, politics, and the consequences of Paul's actions, and it's likely that the film adaptation will stay true to the spirit of the book.