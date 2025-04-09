BTS Anime: 7Fates Chakho takes ARMY on new animated adventure

Hold on, ARMY, BTS just entered the anime world with 7Fates: Chakho — a Korean webtoon starring the septet— an animated short film.

The fusion between K-pop and the growing pop culture rolls out an 11-minute long movie, produced by CloverWorks, a Japanese animation studio.

The Shin Wakabayashi-directed film follows the story of seven young men— each inspired by Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J hope, RM, Suga and V— as they are embroiled in a battle with Beom, a monstrous creature, as their survival instinct kicks in all while juggling their fate and loyalty.

It is pertinent to note that the action-fantasy webtoon isn’t the first time BTS has released project of such theme.

K-pop idols have successfully transitioned previously in webtoons like Save Me and mobile games like BTS Universe Story, exploring the fictional universe beyond music.

7Fates: Chakho proves that Kpop’s influence does not only transpire border but continues to dominate globally.

Originally released on January 15, 2022, across Webtoon and Wattpad, 7Fates: Chakho animated film is released by CloverWorks on Monday, April 7.

Notably, the latest version is the first webtoon of the original 2022 story 7FATES: CHAKHO.