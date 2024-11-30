Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'lonely' life at Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been living a lonely life in Montecito, according to new revelations made by a neighbour.

As per Daily Mail, Richard Mineards shared with German journalist and filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald for her upcoming documentary on the Sussexes that they do not take part in normal activities.

She said, "Sometimes you will see her at the farmers’ market or with a dog, but generally, you don’t see her, and you just don’t see much of him. It’s a shame. This is a lovely place."

The filmmaker told the publication that she discovered that Harry and Meghan have "isolated themselves" during her research for her new project.

Ulrike added, "On average, the millionaires and billionaires who move here pay eight to nine million euros for a house."

The professional said, "The cultural life is very lively, but everything often takes place in closed circles and Harry and Meghan rarely take part in these activities. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot."

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020 in order to start an independent life in the US.