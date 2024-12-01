'Nutcrackers:' Ben Stiller's shocking experience on set

Ben Stiller has revealed some behind-the-scene details that caught him by surprise while filming his new Christmas comedy movie, Nutcrackers.

While a Hollywood warning says never to work with children and animals, Ben - who has appeared as lead after 7 years - did both in his latest film.

In an interview with Collider, the Night at the Museum star alongside Linda Cardellini, discussed what it was like to tide against the wind.

Ben, the voice behind Alex in Madagascar reveals that working with kids, animals and David Gorden – the director - brought him some memorable and fun moments.

The Ben Stiller Show actor and The Curse actress further elaborated how being surrounded with animals was like. They shared they stepped onto poop and got pecked by chickens on the sets.

In another interview given by Ben and two of the Janson brothers to USA Today’s Marco della Cava Marco showed the playful banter off-screen between the 59-year-old and the boys. It is visible from the trailer of the movie, the joyful dynamic has translated onto the screen.

The movie released in USA on November 29 tells the story of career-obsessed Michael (Stiller), who has to watch over his four rowdy and suddenly parentless nephews – played by real brothers - as they await news of their foster care placement.