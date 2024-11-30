Vin Diesel ready to end longtime feud with Dwayne Johnson?

Dwayne Johnson to mark his comeback in 'Fast X: Part 2'

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel just posted a throwback picture of him with Dwayne Johnson from the sets of Fast Five seemingly leaving behind all the differences.

Vin took it to his social media account and dropped a special Thanksgiving post which had a distinct mention to 'The Rock'.

The caption he wrote showed that the XXX actor is ready leave behind all the past, putting an end to their long-time dispute and wanting to have a 'reunion with brother' in Fast X2.

The 57-year-old wrote: “I got universal in one ear saying we need FastX2 by March 2026!”

“I have Comcast in the other ear saying we need two movies to be the Finale!”

“Then the writer on Fast Five sent me this image and said we need to see DOM and HOBBS resolve their differences”, continued Diesel.

“I just want to get back to real street racing, practical stunts… and a reunion of that beautiful brotherhood”, he concluded while wishing Thanksgiving to everyone.

Both Vin and Dwayne's bond started to deteriorate in 2016 after The Fate and the Furious and since then there have been ups and downs in their friendship.

The news of their reconciliation never came out directly until 2023, when Rock announced his comeback to the Fast franchise.

He will be joining star cast as Luke Hobbs again in the forthcoming 2026 film.