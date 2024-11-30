Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey talk about their shared bond at 'Wicked' set

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are buddy goals!

The singer and actor revealed on Sunday that their shared Broadway experience helped them dance through life on the Wicked set.

Grande told People magazine, "I feel we were both very theatre children in the room." In Wicked, the pop sensation portrays Glinda, the future Good Witch, who develops feelings for Bailey's Fiyero. The energy of the "theatre children" was "incessant," Bailey continued.

Before going on to West End plays like Les Misérables, Bailey was a child performer with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and Grande made her Broadway debut in the musical Thirteen at the age of 15.

“We were very giggly together,” Grande added. “That was the tough thing with us. We were the giggliest pair. It carbonated our chemistry.”

“It gave us fizz,” Bailey added.

The thank u, next star said that she and Bailey were “falling for each other as friends in real life” while their characters fell for one another, too.

“That was such a beautiful part of it. We had the most beautiful time,” she said.

With $16.9 million on Thursday, Wicked, which also features Cynthia Erivo in director Jon M. Chu's version of the 2003 musical, has had an unprecedented run at the box office.

Last weekend, it made $112 million, making it the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaption. When the soundtrack was released last week, Bailey's song Dancing Through Life shot to the top of the charts.

The film is "a monster stage hit [that] makes a sparkling screen transition," according to The Hollywood Reporter.