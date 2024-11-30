Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce at big game night

Taylor Swift paid a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce as she arrived at the game to show her support for boyfriend.
The 34-year-old mega popstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, November 29th, joined by Kelce’s parents.
Swift continued her series of glamourous game night outfits as she arrived in a full glam look with a new bling piece.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker sported a red half-zip sweater with details on the front, paired with black skinny jeans, black boots and hoops.
Swift put on her signature red lip and cat-eye liner for the outing while also debuting a new piece of jewellery dedicated to her beau.
The 14-time-Grammy winner was spotted wearing a huge diamond and ruby necklace that read “87,” referring to Kelce’s jersey number.
The tight end’s mom Donna Kelce was seen in a matching outfit with Swift as she wore the same colours.
The mom of two wore a pair of black leather trousers and a black buttoned down with a stylish red-and-black scarf.
Swift’s return to the games comes on the day she released her Eras Tour book which details her experience on the record-breaking tour.
