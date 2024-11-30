 
close
Friday November 29, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce at big game night

Travis Kelce receives a touching tribute from Taylor Swift ahead of game night

By Web Desk
November 30, 2024
Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce as she cheers him on for game
Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce as she cheers him on for game

Taylor Swift paid a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce as she arrived at the game to show her support for boyfriend.

The 34-year-old mega popstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, November 29th, joined by Kelce’s parents.

Swift continued her series of glamourous game night outfits as she arrived in a full glam look with a new bling piece.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker sported a red half-zip sweater with details on the front, paired with black skinny jeans, black boots and hoops.

Swift put on her signature red lip and cat-eye liner for the outing while also debuting a new piece of jewellery dedicated to her beau.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was spotted wearing a huge diamond and ruby necklace that read “87,” referring to Kelce’s jersey number.

The tight end’s mom Donna Kelce was seen in a matching outfit with Swift as she wore the same colours.

The mom of two wore a pair of black leather trousers and a black buttoned down with a stylish red-and-black scarf.

Swift’s return to the games comes on the day she released her Eras Tour book which details her experience on the record-breaking tour.