Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce at big game night

Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce as she cheers him on for game

Taylor Swift paid a sweet tribute to Travis Kelce as she arrived at the game to show her support for boyfriend.

The 34-year-old mega popstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, November 29th, joined by Kelce’s parents.

Swift continued her series of glamourous game night outfits as she arrived in a full glam look with a new bling piece.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker sported a red half-zip sweater with details on the front, paired with black skinny jeans, black boots and hoops.

Swift put on her signature red lip and cat-eye liner for the outing while also debuting a new piece of jewellery dedicated to her beau.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was spotted wearing a huge diamond and ruby necklace that read “87,” referring to Kelce’s jersey number.

The tight end’s mom Donna Kelce was seen in a matching outfit with Swift as she wore the same colours.

The mom of two wore a pair of black leather trousers and a black buttoned down with a stylish red-and-black scarf.

Swift’s return to the games comes on the day she released her Eras Tour book which details her experience on the record-breaking tour.