Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to give big surprise as Kate ready for celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all excited to delight fans with their surprising appearance next week as Princess Kate prepares to celebrate her Christmas carol service on December 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will surprise fans with their chic appearances in December amid Princess of Wales big show in the UK.

Meghan Markle is expected to attend a gathering honouring her friend Tyler Perry on December 4, and Prince Harry will appear in New York the same day.

An expert has claimed the couple's decision follows the pair's business strategy of professional separation, which allows Meghan and Harry to engage in separate projects while remaining present for their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

According to PR expert Ed Coram-James, the couple's separate appearances might be a strategic move to salvage their brand.

"Meghan and Harry's brand has been tainted beyond repair. The relentless media backlash, fuelled by their misguided PR moves, has left them in a position where joint branding is no longer viable," he told the Mirror.

The expert suggests Harry's attempts to rebuild his reputation after stepping back from royal duties are being overshadowed by his association with Meghan.

He advised the couple to take a break from joint projects and instead focus on their individual strengths if they want 2025 to be a good year.

The expert said: "He's the only one who can salvage his career and legacy," Coram-James stated, recommending Harry focus on his work with veterans and conservation.

"Let's face it - his association with Meghan will always be seen as a liability in the eyes of many. He needs to go solo and focus on causes that matter to him."

According to Ed Coram-James, the couple's strategy could help them navigate away from the controversies that have made them "a lightning rod for criticism."

He also suggests Meghan for leveraging her acting background and returning to Hollywood "without the baggage of being a duchess."