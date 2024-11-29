Angelina Jolie embraces new challenges after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie offers sneak peek into tiring schedule after Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie is offering a sneak peek into her tiring schedule as she expressed her desire to keep herself busy at all times.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue Mexico, the 49-year-old explained that she has been working from the age of 14 as the actress was adamant about helping her mother pay the bills.

The Tourist star told the outlet, "I think a creative person always wants to be growing, and I always want to be challenged, I want to feel that. I think it’s also about the relationship I have with myself and feeling like I’m not growing."

Speaking of her schedule, Angelina further went on to add, "So if I’m working, I’m doing something that’s not easy, something I don’t understand. I always put myself in situations where I’m not the smartest person in the room, or I don’t understand everything that’s going on, but I know that so much creativity and human growth comes from being completely uncomfortable, but working hard. So I think that’s where I’m happy … "

Apart from her work in the film industry, the Maria actress has been focused on raising her children, whom she shares with her former husband, Brad Pitt.

For the unversed, the former power couple parted ways in 2019 after tying the knot in 2014.



On professional front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Maria, which is slated to release on December 11.