Drake unveils dates for 'The Anita Max Win' Australia comeback tour

Drake is returning to the land Down Under after nearly a decade

Drake is making his long-awaited return to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 with The Anita Max Win Tour, marking his first shows in the region since 2017.

The Canadian rapper announced the seven-date tour on Thursday, November 28, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. It kicks off Feb. 9 with two nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and concludes on March 1 in Auckland’s Spark Arena.

Tickets go on presale starting Dec. 3, with general sales opening Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. local time.

The tour takes its name from Drake’s December 2023 viral livestream moment, where he introduced his playful “alter ego,” Anita Max Win, inspired by the gambling term for hitting the biggest jackpot. During a recent livestream with gaming streamer xQc, Drake confirmed the tour, saying, “I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years...February 9th in Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast — it’s happening.”

Fans are already buzzing, as the start of Drake’s tour coincides with Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 9. The two rap heavyweights have been embroiled in a fiery rivalry throughout 2024, trading barbs in tracks like Lamar’s Not Like Us and Drake’s Push Ups. With Lamar recently dropping a surprise album and Drake hinting at a joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, the timing couldn’t be more intense.

Drake last toured Australia during his 2017 Boy Meets World Tour, making this return a must-see for fans Down Under.