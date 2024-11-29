Jana Kramer drops hints about ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot

Jana Kramer shared wishes to revive 'One Tree Hill' for a reboot.

Jana Karmer is still fond of the iconic 2003 TV series One Tree Hill.

The 40-year-old actress and singer cherishes her time on the fan-favorite show, as it helped pave the way for her singing career.

In an exclusive conversation with E! News, the actress revealed that she would love to see a reboot happen alongside former co-stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton.

"I think they're open to bringing back characters," the actress said.

"For me, I love watching rebooted shows and seeing old characters come back."

She talked about her love for reboots and explained that she finds it interesting to see old characters return to the screen and learn about where life has taken them.

Jana eagerly expressed her readiness to rejoin the show again, if the creators ever decide to revive it.

“I hope I get the opportunity, it sounds like there's a window for that. I'm ready if it comes calling."

The country singer credited the drama for her big break as a musician. She revealed to E! News that the only reason she received a record deal was her involvement in the nearly decade-long TV series.

She further disclosed that most of the people who showed up at her concerts were fans of the drama.

"I did gain some country fans that didn't watch the show, but primarily at any show, the loudest screams were my One Tree Hill fans."