Dwayne Johnson surprises little fan with 'unexpected' move

Dwayne Johnson leaves fan in awe as he extends sweet gesture for young fan

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shocked little fan as he made a surprising appearance for the admirer during an interview.

The young star-struck follower, Jacob was being interviewed for his fundraising work, on Thursday's episode of The One Show.

As soon as Jacob’s interview got concluded, Dwayne entered the area and pretended like he has an interview in the same room.

Before setting foot in, the former wrestler turned towards the camera, saying: "When The One Show told me about Jacob and all the amazing work he's doing and the money he's raising and I found out he was a fan of mine, I wanted to surprise Jacob."

The Rock went on stating, "Sorry I interrupted the interview, what were you talking about," as he arrived into the room and got seated.

Jacob responded: "My fundraising. My mum passed away in 2020 I started raising for the hospice that tried to save her life."

The 52-year-old humourously extended his introduction, stating: "I'm Dwayne. I'm also known as The Rock. Uncle Handsome, Sexiest Man Alive."

The Red One star added that, "Great work you're doing. Can I tell you something? I wasn't really doing an interview, I came in here to meet you."

"'I know all about your amazing work that you're doing and I wanted tom tell you how impressed I was and how much I admire you. On behalf of The One Show, we wanted to say a big thank you."

While concluding the conversation, Dwayne Johnson and the crew members applauded Jacob and invited him along with his father, to attend the Moana 2 premiere in London