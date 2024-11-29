Cindy Crawford reveals 'unseen' struggle of aging 'publicly'

Cindy Crawford gets candid about aging 'publicly'

Cindy Crawford is finally sharing her stance on being part of the modelling industry for the longest time, referring to it as an 'empowering' experience.

The nineties supermodel, who has come a long way in the industry ever since her modelling debut, took to her Instagram on Thursday, November 29, to share an inspiring reel in collaboration with her very own beauty brand Meaningful Beauty.

Meanwhile, the caption of the post was as follows, "@cindycrawford shares her thoughts on embracing age. She says, “In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

In the video, the 58-year-old gracefully looked at the camera as she detailed on her tireless journey.

She said, "I think getting older is hard for everybody and I don't think being a model makes it any easier. In some ways, I think it makes it harder because you're ageing so publicly and in front of people."

Speaking of the industry dynamics, Cindy said that it’s completely normal for one to fight constant battles as insecurities creep up on models with the passage of time.

She then reminisced on how she felt on her 50th birthday, admitting that the change in numbers completely freaked her out.

The supermodel further went on to add, “There was this temptation to hide from that and just fade off into the sunset. I thought 'Wow, okay if i am afraid to get old in front of the camera to show people that yeah, I'm aging too - what does that message say to other women?'”

She concluded, "I thought if I did hide that's one more voice telling women of a certain age that we should fade off into the sunset and i didn't want to be part of that. In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

Her powerful message garnered appreciation from her fans all over the world, leaving a lasting impression on their minds.