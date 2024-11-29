Beauty and the Beast's Luke Evans shares struggle with body insecurities

Luke Evans plays Even Gaston in the live action 'Beauty and the Beast'

Luke Evans revealed even he can’t escape the wrath of body image issues.

In an honest conversation on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the actor, best known for playing the ruthless Even Gaston in live-action Beauty and the Beast, shared having anxiety about his physique.

"I still sometimes go to the gym and just feel very anxious," he confessed. "I look at myself in the mirror and just go, 'You don’t look good enough,' or 'You’re letting it go.'"

Evans, 45, reflects on how the industry often highlights the aging changes, comparing his present self to his younger appearance in past roles.

Despite ongoing struggles with self-doubt, he said he "had to learn to be kinder to myself, but I have terrible anxiety about feeling good enough physically."

The Dracula Untold star also recalled a recent experience on the beach where he felt self-conscious about his body.

"I didn’t want to take my T-shirt off. I don’t want to be in that place," he shared. "I know I shouldn’t feel like that, but you know, we are sensitive creatures. We’re very delicate. As hard as I may look, I am quite delicate."

Despite being known for roles that require a certain physique—such as The Three Musketeers, Robin Hood, and Fast & Furious—Evans acknowledged that maintaining his shape is part of the job, but it’s not without its emotional toll.