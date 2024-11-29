Jenna Bush Hager catches Hoda Kotb's ‘not so secret’ shout out at Macy's Day Parade

Jenna Bush Hager reacts to Hoda Kotb’s Macy's Day Parade’s tribute

Jenna Bush Hager would have recognized Hoda Kotb’s dance tribute to her from a thousand miles, let alone from Macy's Day Parade’s live coverage.

The television personality gave her Today co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager a heartfelt and humorous shout-out during the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Bush Hager made sure to share the moment on Instagram.

“Only one person does this. Poppy, what’s about to happen?” Bush Hager excitedly said to her 9-year-old daughter, Poppy, in a video she posted on Thursday, November 28.

The clip shows Kotb, alongside co-host Savannah Guthrie, pumping her fists toward her chest while grooving to Chappell Roan’s song Hot 2 Go.

“So thankful for my most hilarious and LOYAL @hodakotb who always comes through! With assist by my dearest @savannahguthrie !!! That was a (not so!) secret dance move!” Bush Hager captioned her Instagram post.

On the Today show a day earlier, Kotb, 60, revealed she had planned a subtle nod to her friend during the iconic live event.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the symbol,” Kotb explained during the November 27 episode. “I’ve been thinking like, what could it possibly be? And there’s only one thing it could be.”

Kotb referred to a playful gesture inspired by a bit from Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s RockaFellaCenta, where she mimicked shaking her fists toward herself — a signature move she uses whenever she sees Bush Hager.

“It’s sort of our call sign,” Bush Hager, 43, added, with Kotb teasing, “Watch for it!”

This marks the second consecutive year Kotb has included a secret message for Bush Hager during the parade.

“Last year, Hoda and I came up with this secret symbol, which was Hoda brushing her teeth with a finger, remember?” Bush Hager recalled during the same episode.

“That was the indicator that I was thinking about Jenna,” Kotb explained.

While Bush Hager missed last year’s moment because her Christmas tree fell down, fans quickly flooded social media to let her know about the playful gesture. Reflecting on that experience, Bush Hager said it “made my whole Thanksgiving.”

Both anchors continue to delight fans with their close friendship and playful traditions, adding a personal touch to the holiday season.