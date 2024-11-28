Courteney Cox wants to tribute her partner in special way

Courteney Cox is set to launch a new product with her partner, Johnny McDaid.

In October, speaking at the Inc. 5000 45th Annual Conference & Gala, the Friends actress expressed her desire to honor McDaid with a special product, following the success of her fragrance inspired by her daughter.

“I think that there's something that should be done in bringing in him. I don't know if I should say it,” she teased before deciding to reveal the idea: “ I want to do a scent with him.”

The actress’s idea to elucidate that her olfactory tribute to the Snow Patrol musician would marry his roots in Northern Ireland with her own Southern upbringing.

“I think it would be nice to do a scent with my partner, who I love, and how I could make something really beautiful from Ireland,” she said of McDaid, who was born in Derry.

“I'm from Alabama, kind of joining things, something about our heritage together.”

Cox have been romantically linked with Johnny McDaid since 2013, after being introduced by the musician at a party.