Keira Knightley looks back on ‘Love Actually’ 21 years later

Keira Knightley has only seen 'Love Actually' once since its release

Keira Knightley discussed the classic scene from Love Actually after 21 years of its release in a recent interview.

The 39-year-old actress played the role of Juliet in the holiday special movie which is known for the scene where her husband’s best friend confesses his love for Juliet.

The scene features the character of Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, who shows up unannounced at Juliet’s house in London and holds up a series of signs declaring his love for her.

Remembering the iconic scene, the Pride & Prejudice star said on The Graham Norton show episode this week, “I was stuck in traffic for ages recently and a car full of builders next to me started holding up the signs like in the movie.”

She added, “It was creepy and sweet at the same time, much like it was in the film!”

This comes after Keira admitted in a 2018 interview that she has seen Love Actually only once since its 2003 release and doesn’t remember how her character ended up.

In the interview with Wired, the Atonement actress seemed puzzled as she asked, “Who do I end up with?” in response to the question, “Who does Keira Knightley end up with in Love, Actually?”

Keira looked perplexed as she turned to Mackenzie Foy, her co-star in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms co-star and asked, “I’m with my husband, aren’t I? Aren’t I with Chiwetel Ejiofor?”

She then admitted, “I’ve only seen it once, and it was a really long time ago,” asking, “So I don’t go off with Andrew Lincoln?”