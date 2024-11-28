Buckingham Palace shares exciting update about Queen Camilla

King Charles office has delighted fans with exciting update about Queen Camilla's latest role.

The royal family's social media accounts shared pictures of the 77-year-old Queen with a statement about her recent royal engagement amid her recovery from chest infection.

The photos were captioned: "Last week, The Queen welcomed 92 year old Colin and 9 year old Avi to Buckingham Palace to hear their Poetry Together winning poems."

The post seems to be an update on Camilla's health as she had to cut back on her royal duties over her doctors' advise following her infection.

The statement continues: "Colin and Avi met last year when Avi’s school took part in the @Poetry_Together initiative. His class wrote their own poems based on last year’s theme of ‘happiness’ and connected with their local care home, Claredon House Care Home, where Colin was staying at the time.

"The theme of this year’s competition is ‘friendship’ and younger and older communities are getting together all over the country to share their poems over tea and cake."

