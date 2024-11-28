Kyle Richards ‘didn’t love’ Mauricio Umansky replacing photo with DWTS’ Emma Slater

Kyle Richards reaction to Mauricio Umansky's picture of DWTS' Emma Slater

Kyle Richards reacted to her ex Mauricio Umansky replacing her picture with his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater.

On the Nov. 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Kyle shared her candid thoughts about a surprising move by her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

The 55-year-old reality star addressed the moment when costar Sutton Stracke revealed that Mauricio, 54, had replaced a photo of Kyle with one featuring his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

“Didn't love that,” Kyle admitted. While she tried to empathize with Mauricio, she expressed mixed feelings.

“I understand to a certain degree because — no, I only understand part of this, hold on — because that's his desk, and right in front of his face is an 8x10 of him kissing my cheek, staring at him all day. So I can understand him not wanting to stare at that if it hurt him or, you know, was difficult for him and putting that away,” Kyle explained.

However, she took issue with the replacement choice, adding, “But did you need to put up the photo on the shelf? ... It was a really dumb thing to do, honestly.”

When asked if they had discussed the matter, Kyle revealed, “I still haven't," but noted that the picture had since been removed.