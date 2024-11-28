DWTS’ Brooks Nader, Gleb Savchenko on ‘chemistry’: ‘We love it’

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko on relationship

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko got candid on their Dancing With the Stars relationship.

The dance partners got back into the ballroom for Tuesday night’s Season 33 finale, and in a conversation with Page Six opened up on their romantic bond.

“Listen, I’ll tell you this. We have a crazy chemistry and when we’re together, we just love being with each other,” Savchenko shared..

“We’re hanging out and we’re having fun. We’re living our life, we’re doing us, whatever that is, and we’re just having fun. That’s what life should be about.”

Fans have been captivated by the chemistry between dance partners since their debut on the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere on September 17.

Over the course of the season, the pair showcased their connection through affectionate moments during rehearsals, on set, and in public.

Their bond extended beyond the dance floor, as both have shared playful TikTok videos highlighting the ups and downs of their real-life connection.

“We love it, of course I love it,” Nader said about the reaction to their posts. “It’s very nice and fun. It’s just fun.” Blushing, she added, “I don’t know what to say anymore. That’s it! Yeah … he’s amazing, obviously.”

The duo returned to the ballroom for Tuesday’s finale, reuniting with fellow contestants, including Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran and her partner Sasha Farber, for a special performance after their earlier eliminations.

“It feels amazing to be back in the ballroom on the dance floor and back to dancing,” Nader, 27, shared. “It was so much fun to learn a little number and get back to practice.”

Savchenko, 41, echoed her sentiments, telling the outlet, “It was amazing to be back in the ballroom. We got eliminated Week 5, so we were just robbed. One thousand percent we should have been in the finale lifting that mirrorball.”

By the end of the three-hour finale, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of Season 33, taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Savchenko had nothing but praise for the victorious pair, saying, “Congratulations to Joey and Jenna, they did an amazing job. Such an incredible season.”