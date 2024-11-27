Kendall Jenner embraces her love for 'bob cut'

Kendall Jenner stuns fans with shortest hairstyle so far

Hollywood star Kendall Jenner chopped off her hair, showcasing her love for the bob cut.

The 29-year-old was snapped at the FWRD & Revolve Holiday Shop at The Grove in Los Angeles, flaunting the new haircut.

Kendall sported a brunette leather Tom Ford jacket having a plunging neckline, along with black tailored trousers by Alexander McQueen. She complimented her all over look by wearing pointed-toe pumps by The Row.

The socialite, who serves as creative director of the luxury fashion retailer, drew attention to her chic hairstyle while checking out her curated FWRD edit.

Days back, Kendall also debuted her new shorter style during an outing with friends at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

The '818' founder marked her appearance with her usual brown bob covered with a baseball hat. She also wore a dark green jacket and black pants, adorning the look with a dark brown leather bag.

On the work front, Kendall Jenner rose to prominence through the the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 15 years from 2007 to 2021.

The triumph of the show led towards the to the formation of various spin-off series including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.