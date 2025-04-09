Hilary Swank reveals advice she would give to her younger self

Hilary Swank reflects on her early acting career, revealing the challenges she faced in finding roles that truly resonated with her.

In a candid interview with Women's Health, the two-time Oscar winner shared her experiences navigating a Hollywood industry that was once dominated by patriarchal norms.

Swank described the early days of her career as a time when men largely dictated the female perspective in storytelling.

"Thankfully, it’s becoming more inclusive. But when I started, it was more patriarchal than ever," she said. "And so I was playing roles that were written by men from what a female point of view is, and it wasn’t necessarily true."

Swank emphasised her desire for authenticity, stating, "It’s not that I don’t like being feminine — I just don’t like being told how to be feminine."

Despite these challenges, Swank's career took off with her Oscar-winning performances in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby.

Her portrayal of Brandon in Boys Don’t Cry marked a significant turning point, showcasing her range and versatility as an actress.

Swank's rapid rise to fame was both exhilarating and overwhelming. Winning her first Oscar at just 25 years old felt "like I was shot out of a cannon."

Reflecting on this experience, Swank offered words of wisdom to her younger self: "I probably would say, ‘Take a breath for a second.’ I’d say to really ruminate on the choices that you’re making every day. Make sure what is happening is what you want. That’s the only control we have — the choices we make every day. My time is my life.”