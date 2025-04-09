Prince Harry suffers personal setback amid ongoing court hearing in UK

Prince Harry forced to cancel personal event in UK amid security concerns

Prince Harry's security concerns left him in a difficult situation amid his headline-making UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex was forced to cancel his close pal's special event as he was not provided with enough security during his stay in London.

According to Daily Mail, Harry, who was invited by his friend Charles Vivian to his wedding, decided not to be a part of the occasion.

Royal expert Richard Eden shared, "A source close to the duke has since got in touch to say 'the main reason' for his absence was that 'security wasn't provided for the visit, which makes attending events or moving around the UK very challenging.'"

For the unversed, Harry is his homeland to appear in the two-day hearing of his ongoing case related to his security arrangements in the UK after it was downsized when he stepped down from his active royal role in 2020.

The former working royal believes he was "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment" for not offering the same protections offered to “Other VIP Category" amid a rift with royals.

It is important to note that today is the second day of Harry's security case, and fans are waiting for the final verdict.