‘Wicked’ receives special nod from Google: Take a look

'Wicked' stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang among others

Following the successful release of Wicked, the movie received a special nod from Google as well.

The two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical was released on Friday, November 23rd, and surpassed Gladiator II at the Box Office.

On the popular search engine, when a user searches 'Wicked' or anything related to it, a special animation appears on the webpage.

As you scroll down, a witch's hat appears at the bottom, and once clicked, it erupts into a beautiful combination of shapes, which tilt and collapse at intervals.

The animation then transitions into green gas and pink bubbles emerging from the sides.

Google’s tribute to Wicked comes after the movie reportedly earned $114 million from 3,888 theatres over the weekend, according to a report by Variety.

The outlet stated that Wicked has now made a record of the best opening for a Broadway film adaptation, breaking the record of Into the Woods.

Both simultaneous weekend releases, Wicked and Gladiator II had reignited the spark that Barbie and Oppenheimer created last year but Gladiator II stands at $55.5 million from 3,573 cinemas, left behind by the Broadway adaptation.

The second part of the prequel of The Wizard of Oz is scheduled to be released on November, 21st, 2025.