Tuesday November 26, 2024
Kim Kardashian faces online backlash on Demi Moore’s ‘The Substance’ review

Kim Kardashian shares her thoughts about the movie on social media

By Web Desk
November 26, 2024
Kim Kardashian gets roast over her views on Demi Moore's 'The Substance' movie

Kim Kardashian has recently faced online backlash for her views on Demi Moore’s movie, The Substance.

Earlier this month, the SKIMS founder took to social media and shared her reflections on the movie in an Instagram Story.

She wrote, “Watched The Substance with Demi Moore. The visuals are amazing and she looks so amazing!”

The movie’s official account shared the screenshot of Kim’s insta story on X (Twitter), assuring fans that it’s real in their caption.

Kim Kardashian faces online backlash on Demi Moore’s ‘The Substance’ review

However, some of the netizens felt Kim missed the point of Demi’s horror movie.

One user wrote, “Kim I... think you missed the point.”

Another remarked, “Of course Kim’s takeaway from The Substance is that Demi Moore looks amazing.”

A third user said, “Kim K saying The Substance is great after 5 minutes of the film is the funniest thing ever.”

A fourth quipped, “This is like when celebs started talking about how much they loved Parasite.”

Other user joked, “The biggest satire I have seen.”

“This is sort of like an AI watching the Terminator,” declared a fifth user.