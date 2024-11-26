Taylor Swift escapes 'great crowd' with her gals in LA after night out

Taylor Swift escapes a great encounter with her fans – narrowly!

The Blank Space crooner was having a fun night at LA with her gal pals at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif., and number of people with paparazzi tries to evade the singer’s outing.

Swift, 34, had a great escape by sneaking out back through the kitchen in January when she dined there with pals Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell.

A fan made video, shared Sunday, showed the A-lister and her friends courteously waving and saying good-bye to kitchen staff as they exited the Los Angeles hotspot.

The singer-songwriter and her girl gang was accompanied by three different men inside the kitchen to escort them out safely of the Wolfgang Puck bistro.

“Thank you so much!” the Lover singer musician could be heard saying off-camera as she said goodbye to the employees.

“rarest footage I ever taken when I was at a restaurant!” the fan captioned the clip shared via TikTok.

The video sparked a flurry of comments from Swift's devoted fan base, who were surprised to see the Down Bad hitmaker making a cameo appearance in the kitchen.

“Always love to see how polite she is with staff,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Gasp! She’s the sweetest.”