Gwen Stefani sheds light on early relationship days with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship almost didn’t seem to be ‘happening’

Gwen Stefani fondly looked back at her memories of getting to know Blake Shelton in a recent interview.

The 48-year-old popstar got together with Shelton in 2015 after they met as coaches on The Voice.

Stefani told People Magazine on Monday, November 25th, that she was hesitant to get into another relationship at the time because of her recent divorce with ex Rossdale.

"We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point. There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing.'"

However, the country star eventually won Stefani over through the best way to her heart.

The Just a Girl songstress shared, "I think he really wanted to impress me, because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to. And I love writing songs. That's everything to me. If I want to feel like I have any kind of purpose or any kind of value or anything, it's about writing a song.”

Reportedly, back then Shelton was writing what later became Go Ahead and Break My Heart, a country duet he and Stefani released in 2016.

"He sent it to me, and it was a half-written song. He was like, 'Help me finish this.' So I wrote him the verse back — the second verse on the song — and it's just over text," she says. "That was our first song that we ever wrote together. We were never even in the same room, but we were writing a song to each other," the Cool singer told the outlet.