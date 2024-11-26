How Demi Lovato's 'Child Star' doc helped her heal her inner child

The pop star, 32, admitted that sharing stories with other former child stars created a 'sense of community'

Demi Lovato is reflecting on the emotional journey of revisiting her childhood in the spotlight.

Speaking with People magazine at the Teen Vogue Summit on Nov. 23, the 32-year-old pop star revealed that creating her new documentary, Child Star, was deeply therapeutic.

"The whole journey was really healing for me," Lovato shared, adding that it helped her connect with her younger self and "honour the truth" of her inner child.

The Hulu documentary — which marks Lovato's directorial debut — features heartfelt conversations with fellow former child stars like Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, and Alyson Stoner. "It really created a sense of community," she said of the experience. "Sharing our stories made us feel less alone and was incredibly therapeutic for me."

Lovato — who began her career on Barney and Friends before rising to fame with Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance — reflected on the challenges of growing up in front of the camera.

"Being in front of the camera since I was seven years old [created] so many issues for me, whether it be my self-esteem or body image," she admitted. Now, she prioritises boundaries and self-acceptance. "I've learned to have a healthier relationship with being on camera," she noted, though she protects herself when insecurity arises.

Released in September 2024, Child Star dives into the complexities of growing up famous, offering a raw and honest look at the lives of some of Hollywood's most recognisable former child actors.