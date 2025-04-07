'Heartbeat' of New Wave band passes away at 70

Clem Burke passes away at 70 following battle with cancer

Clem Burke, the drummer for Blondie, has passed away at the age of 70 after battling cancer.

The American musician, who garnered recognition for his drumming skills, died on Monday, April 7.

Taking to Facebook, his band, Blondie, shared the heartbreaking news with their fans.

Expressing sorrow, they penned, “It is profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.”

Reflecting on the departed soul’s immense talent, they further added, “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Offering their deepest condolences to Burke’s family, the American rock band added, “His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was part of. We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.”

In addition, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein signed on behalf of the entire Blondie family, saying “As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

For unversed, Burke last performed with Blondie at Northern Ireland’s Belsonic festival last summer.