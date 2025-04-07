Glenn Close throws subtle shade at Kanye West amid Kim Kardashian drama?

Glenn Close, legendary actress who is best known for her powerful roles in Hollywood, recently showered high praise on her All’s Fair co-star Kim Kardashian, applauding her talent and star power.

The 78-year-old actress is teaming up with 44-year-old reality star in Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama All’s Fair. Glenn shared how much she’s enjoyed working with the talented brunette star.

Glenn told DailyMail about their first meetup, saying: "I was curious. I couldn't wait to meet her."

"I had never done a Ryan Murphy show before, which is a whole other universe, and I think she would be surprised at how I was. I had to find my feet," she added.

The Back in Action star has shared big screens with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but she didn’t feel the need to give The Kardashians star any advice, noting that Kim already didn't know.

Glenn continued: "I would not presume to give Kim Kardashian advice. I think she's a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants.

"Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road. But she could be. She's a great executive. She's a great businesswoman. She's a very, very involved mother. She's getting her law degree. So, I think she has huge potential and that she's fulfilled already as a woman. And frankly, I will be fascinated to see what she chooses to do," the actress concluded.

However, the actress earlier admitted that she's "very impressed" by the reality star.



