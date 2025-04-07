David Beckham, Victoria Beckham face major loss

David Beckham receives tragic news just hours after getting pictured with son Romeo

Craig Ainsworth, ex-Royal Marine, has been found dead in Spain after going missing.

David Beckham received the tragic news of his former bodyguard's death just hours after he stood laughing with his son Romeo as his team Inter Miami took on Toronto FC at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

The war veteran had worked for many A-list celebs including Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The deceased had protected the Beckhams from 2013 to 2015 while they lived in London's Holland Park.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his mother Sally after she had remained active on social media and had urged people to share information about her missing child.

She wrote: “Craig has been found. With the greatest sadness the world has lost Craig. He served in Afghanistan and he had PTSD.”

She also published a photo showing him in military uniform, captioning the post as “RIP Craig.”

What makes the Hollywood celebs' bodyguard's passing more tragic is his Facebook post about lockdown, and how after it "To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all."