Meghan Markle prepares for legal battle amid ongoing family feud

Meghan Markle is gearing up for a legal battle with her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, as a crucial court hearing is slated for the week of August 11, 2025.

The hearing will decide whether Samantha's defamation lawsuit-originally dismissed in March 2024 -can move forward an appeal.

Samantha first initiated the legal action in 2022, accusing Meghan of defaming her during the Oprah Winfrey interview and in the Duchess's 2022 Netflix documentary.

Though the case was previously thrown out, it has now entered its third year of proceedings, with the upcoming hearing possibly determining its final outcome.

To note, Samantha's attorneys argue that the Netflix series unfairly portrayed her as a central figure in a supposed online hate campaign against Meghan.

Theo court decision this summer could make a turning point in one of the most high-profile family disputes to play out in the public eye.