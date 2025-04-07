Taylor Swift set to make career-shifting decision?

Taylor Swift’s producer Jake Antonoff drops major news on musician’s next venture

Taylor Swift has seemingly made a huge decision on next step in her career.

The 14-time Grammy award winner's producer and best pal, Jack Antonoff, fuelled speculations about a possible new music video or a new single.

In a cryptic message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "into the fresh out the slammer thing that is my favorite on the album."

In his tweet, Antonoff referred to Fresh Out the Slammer, the seventh track from Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The message ignited rumours among Swifties who theorised that the song will be getting the single treatment soon.

The track explores themes of liberation and betrayal, and is a hit among fans.

One fan reacted to the tweet, writing, "Jack please tell Taylor that we want it to be a single."

Another added, "This is cryptically suspicious. Jack, do you have something you'd like to share with the class? Like maybe a MV [music video] for the song?"

The post gained more attention since Antonoff previously praised August from Folklore which later became a favourite among fans.

"He said the same thing ab 'august' and then it became a sessional hit... HOLD [sic]," one user pointed out.

Last year in December, Swift wrapped up her record breaking The Eras Tour. After making history with her concerts, she is mainly staying out of public eyes and spending her much deserved break with boyfriend Travis Kelce.