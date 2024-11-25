Taylor Swift leans on Travis Kelce as she battles against emotional hardships

Taylor Swift, American legendary singer who sparked romance with beau Travis Kelce back in summer of 2023, has been been riding emotional waves as she approaches final nights of her Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old pop queen has been leaning on her boyfriend, American professional footballer, more than ever for the support she needs at this very emotional page of her life.

The Lover hitmaker is set to bring her massive tour to an end on December 8 in Vancouver Canada, after her 149 stage fired performances showed that she has spent two years on the road traveling.

Taylor is currently struggling to wrap head around the fact that her tour, which have given her most unforgettable memories, is coming to its end leaving many people's hearts crushed.

The Anti-Hero singer admitted that she is not sure how she's feeling about all this chaos as she's also unsure that how she will keep herself busy once the dust settles.

The friends and family closer to the singer think that it can become the perfect chance for her to "turn over a new leaf" and start a family with NFL star.

Travis has been a biggest rock for Taylor throughout her two years of concert as he made a few candid appearances on her show nights as well.

An insider revealed to DailyMail that, "This tour has been her life and the people on the tour have been her family and as it draws to a close, she has been super emotional – leaning on Travis and her family more than ever."

"She is such a busy body. She knows she must just take some time to enjoy her successes, but she really doesn’t know what to do to fill her time."