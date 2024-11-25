Diddy’s twin daughters join bail hearing ahead of senior night

Diddy's children put on a united front with dad in court

Sean Diddy Combs’ daughters showed up to support dad at bail hearing ahead of their senior night at high school.

The 17-year-olds took to Instagram after the event and shared a photo of themselves all ready in the cheerleading uniforms for football game.

The disgraced music mogul’s daugthers, Jessie and D’Lila, posed in identical black-and-pink senior sashes, tiaras, and pink pom-poms.

“Senior Night,” the teens captioned the post on their joint Instagram account.

The twins’ appearance comes after they showed support for their dad at his third bail hearing on Friday in Manhattan.

The Bad Boy Records founder was seen blowing kisses to Jessie, D’Lila and other family members after the judge announced that a decision would be made in a week.

The 55-year-old rapper shares his twin daughters with his late ex Kim Porter, whom he dated from 1994 to 2007.

Besides the twins, Diddy is also a father to five more children, Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Christian “King” Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, and Love Combs, 2.

The accused musician’s children have remained on his side since his arrest on the September 16th, for sex trafficking and racketing charges.